TD Securities Increases Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$185.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IFC. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James set a C$180.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$192.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$175.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intact Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$181.50.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Shares of Intact Financial stock opened at C$163.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$155.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$148.27. The firm has a market cap of C$23.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$123.78 and a 1 year high of C$164.45.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.80. The business had revenue of C$3.18 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 10.6699998 EPS for the current year.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.75, for a total transaction of C$89,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$490,880.50.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.