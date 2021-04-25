TD Securities Increases Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$185.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.14% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IFC. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James set a C$180.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$192.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$175.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intact Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$181.50.
Shares of Intact Financial stock opened at C$163.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$155.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$148.27. The firm has a market cap of C$23.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$123.78 and a 1 year high of C$164.45.
In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.75, for a total transaction of C$89,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$490,880.50.
About Intact Financial
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.
