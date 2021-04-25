Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Dollarama (TSE:DOL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$68.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOL. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollarama has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$61.27.

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at C$57.75 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$41.12 and a 12-month high of C$58.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,033.45. The stock has a market cap of C$17.92 billion and a PE ratio of 31.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$53.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$51.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0503 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.89%.

In related news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.23, for a total transaction of C$749,718.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,117,746 shares in the company, valued at C$63,969,050.68. Also, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.74, for a total transaction of C$668,872.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,854 shares of company stock worth $5,341,419.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

