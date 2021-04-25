First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Receives Outperform Rating from CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$35.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Eight Capital lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered First Quantum Minerals from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals to C$33.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$28.12.

Shares of FM opened at C$27.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -84.31. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$7.34 and a 1-year high of C$31.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion. On average, research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.8400001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -2.27%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

