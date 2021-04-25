Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ZLNDY. HSBC began coverage on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Zalando from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Zalando from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.00.

ZLNDY opened at $54.87 on Wednesday. Zalando has a 12-month low of $22.74 and a 12-month high of $62.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 249.42 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.67.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

