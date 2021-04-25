Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Hits New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $53.07 and last traded at $50.92, with a volume of 96646 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.51.

The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SKX shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 20,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $762,400.00. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $4,765,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 511,168 shares of company stock worth $19,475,234. Company insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 12.1% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

