Kinross Gold (TSE:K) PT Raised to C$14.00

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on K. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Kinross Gold to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight Capital cut their price target on Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Kinross Gold to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.86.

K opened at C$9.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.91. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of C$7.75 and a 52 week high of C$13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.00.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.56 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kinross Gold news, Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson sold 538,567 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total transaction of C$4,739,389.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,341,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$20,602,128.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 53,296 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total value of C$442,356.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 963,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,995,780.10. Insiders sold a total of 819,060 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,196 in the last three months.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

