TD Securities Increases Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target to C$44.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight Capital increased their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$39.57.

LIF stock opened at C$40.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$38.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.35. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$18.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.76.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$54.40 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.5500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s payout ratio is 71.83%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

