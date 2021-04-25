Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Metro (TSE:MRU)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Metro (TSE:MRU) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$66.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MRU. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Metro from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Metro from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. CIBC dropped their price target on Metro from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Metro from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Metro to C$64.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Metro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$64.89.

Shares of MRU opened at C$57.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. Metro has a one year low of C$52.63 and a one year high of C$66.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$57.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$58.37.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.40 billion. On average, analysts predict that Metro will post 3.6800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is 27.86%.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

