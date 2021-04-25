Meta Financial Group (CASH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Meta Financial Group to post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.70 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%. On average, analysts expect Meta Financial Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $45.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.94. Meta Financial Group has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.23%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $108,457.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,483 shares in the company, valued at $901,868.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $86,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $225,557 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CASH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Meta Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.