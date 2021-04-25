Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

In related news, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,695 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $133,209.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,863,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,607,347.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Jantz sold 6,444 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $78,939.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,913,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,943,915.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,378 shares of company stock worth $882,262 in the last three months. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Precision BioSciences by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Precision BioSciences by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 48.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DTIL opened at $9.23 on Friday. Precision BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89. The stock has a market cap of $527.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.08.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 484.81% and a negative return on equity of 105.74%. Analysts expect that Precision BioSciences will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

