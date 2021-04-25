Contrasting Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) & RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF)

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) and RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Medical Properties Trust and RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Properties Trust 0 1 7 0 2.88 RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust 0 3 3 0 2.50

Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus target price of $22.75, indicating a potential upside of 0.49%. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $19.80, indicating a potential upside of 20.81%. Given RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Medical Properties Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Properties Trust 38.50% 6.60% 3.05% RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.2% of Medical Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Medical Properties Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Properties Trust $854.20 million 15.37 $374.68 million $1.30 17.42 RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Medical Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

Medical Properties Trust beats RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities. The company was founded by Edward K. Aldag Jr., R. Steven Hamner, Emmett E. McLean, and William Gilliard McKenzie on August 27, 2003 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

