Head to Head Survey: SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) and Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY)

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) and Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares SLR Senior Investment and Tri-Continental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SLR Senior Investment 37.91% 8.50% 3.86% Tri-Continental N/A N/A N/A

This table compares SLR Senior Investment and Tri-Continental’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SLR Senior Investment $40.09 million 6.36 $22.94 million $1.41 11.27 Tri-Continental N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SLR Senior Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Tri-Continental.

Risk and Volatility

SLR Senior Investment has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tri-Continental has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SLR Senior Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Tri-Continental pays an annual dividend of $1.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. SLR Senior Investment pays out 85.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SLR Senior Investment has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. SLR Senior Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.0% of SLR Senior Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of Tri-Continental shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of SLR Senior Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Tri-Continental shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SLR Senior Investment and Tri-Continental, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SLR Senior Investment 0 1 2 0 2.67 Tri-Continental 0 0 0 0 N/A

SLR Senior Investment currently has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.13%. Given SLR Senior Investment’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SLR Senior Investment is more favorable than Tri-Continental.

Summary

SLR Senior Investment beats Tri-Continental on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SLR Senior Investment Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans. The fund prefers debt investments between $5 million and $30 million in companies with EBITDA between $20 million and $60 million.

Tri-Continental Company Profile

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against S&P 500 Index. Tri-Continental Corporation was formed in January 1929 and is domiciled in the United States.

