Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

KGFHY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DNB Markets began coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kingfisher from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Kingfisher stock opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. Kingfisher has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a netowrk of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: the UK & Ireland; France; Poland; Other; and Central. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

