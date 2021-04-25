Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $67.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is a distributor and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is based in PETALUMA, Calif. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HYFM. Truist boosted their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.40.

HYFM opened at $61.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.92. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $41.59 and a 1 year high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYFM. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $457,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $627,000.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

