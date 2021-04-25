GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GN Store Nord A/S offers medical hearing instruments, professional and consumer headsets. The Company’s operating segments include GN Netcom, GN ReSound and Others. GN Netcom segment sells hands-free communications solutions in the form of headsets for mobile phones and traditional phones. GN ReSound segment operates within the hearing instrument industry, and produces and sells hearing healthcare instruments and related products. It offers hearing aids and accessories under the ReSound, Beltone and Interton brand names. GN Store Nord A/S is based in Ballerup, Denmark. “

GNNDY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered GN Store Nord A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $307.00.

Shares of GNNDY stock opened at $276.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.46 and a 200 day moving average of $238.96. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52 week low of $135.35 and a 52 week high of $276.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.85 and a beta of 0.47.

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $654.39 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that GN Store Nord A/S will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer segments in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

