Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $250.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Erie Indemnity Company’s principal business activity consists of management of the affairs for Erie Insurance Exchange. The company also participates in the property/casualty insurance business through its three wholly owned subsidiaries, Erie Insurance Company, Erie Insurance Company of New York, and Erie Insurance Property and Casualty Company and through its management of the Flagship City Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Erie Insurance Exchange. “

Shares of NASDAQ ERIE opened at $229.03 on Wednesday. Erie Indemnity has a 12 month low of $154.63 and a 12 month high of $266.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.61 and a 200-day moving average of $237.21.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $609.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.88 million. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 11.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $1.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Erie Indemnity’s payout ratio is currently 68.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Erie Indemnity by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Erie Indemnity by 490.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Erie Indemnity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Erie Indemnity by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Erie Indemnity by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Co engages in the insurance business and operates as an attorney-in-fact. It manages affairs at the Erie Insurance Exchange for the benefit of the policyholders. It covers policies in auto and leisure, home and property, life, and business insurance. The company was founded by Henry Orth Hirt and Ollie Grover Crawford on April 4, 1925 and is headquartered in Erie, PA.

