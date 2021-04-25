CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,455 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 61,810 shares.The stock last traded at $15.45 and had previously closed at $15.39.

Several analysts have commented on CIXX shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of CI Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of CI Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CI Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CI Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.85.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $421.34 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1417 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guinness Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

