Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Down to $13.16

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.16, but opened at $12.49. Canaan shares last traded at $13.22, with a volume of 31,110 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 4.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Canaan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canaan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canaan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,268,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Canaan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,739,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Canaan by 198.7% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 146,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 97,571 shares during the period. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

