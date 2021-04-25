Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 15,770 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 328,814 shares.The stock last traded at $39.00 and had previously closed at $39.79.

KYMR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.90 and its 200 day moving average is $53.68.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 million. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue was up 611.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $199,032.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 396,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,960,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jared Gollob sold 10,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $620,051.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,276.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,441 shares of company stock valued at $17,389,574 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KYMR. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $292,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $216,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

