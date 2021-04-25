Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Earns “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$560.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$490.00 to C$515.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$485.00 to C$500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$587.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$516.00 to C$480.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$489.58.

CP stock opened at C$461.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$465.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$443.69. The firm has a market cap of C$61.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of C$302.33 and a 12 month high of C$489.37.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.08 billion. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500007 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

