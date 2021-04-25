FY2021 EPS Estimates for Seagen Inc. Cut by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Seagen in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.06) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.05).

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $601.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.58 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $147.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.58. Seagen has a twelve month low of $134.51 and a twelve month high of $213.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 57.96 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $4,859,976.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $1,838,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,308 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,502 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 765.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

