Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Mullen Group Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Mullen Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

MTL has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$14.25 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.55.

TSE:MTL opened at C$13.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.83. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$4.77 and a 12 month high of C$13.85.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$297.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$296.30 million.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 45.02%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.