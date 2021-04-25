F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for F.N.B. in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

FNB stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. F.N.B. has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $13.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in F.N.B. by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in F.N.B. by 58.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.