Piper Sandler Comments on Comerica Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comerica in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.13. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.28 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

CMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens raised their target price on Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.93.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $70.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Comerica has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $73.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Bank bought a new position in Comerica during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Comerica during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, FAI Wealth Management bought a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

