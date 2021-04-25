Truist Securiti Comments on Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) – Analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now forecasts that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $9.77 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.78.

VRTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.21.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $217.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.85. The company has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $202.57 and a twelve month high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $361,040.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,793.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $414,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,718,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $1,533,052. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

