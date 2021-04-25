Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.78. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s FY2021 earnings at $11.95 EPS.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 111.63%. The business had revenue of $188.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.28 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laredo Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

LPI opened at $33.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Laredo Petroleum has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $43.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 4.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 436.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

