Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to post earnings of $4.73 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $249.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.27 and its 200 day moving average is $203.06. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $103.74 and a 1 year high of $250.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total value of $450,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,851,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $8,928,176.80. Insiders sold a total of 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.09.

Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

