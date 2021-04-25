FirstService (FSV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.46 million. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FirstService to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FSV opened at $167.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.64 and a beta of 0.92. FirstService has a 1-year low of $76.30 and a 1-year high of $168.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently -10.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FSV shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.50.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

