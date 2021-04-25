Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

CFRUY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of CFRUY stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.91. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $10.51. The company has a market capitalization of $108.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

