AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of AIB Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AIB Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIBRF opened at $2.72 on Friday. AIB Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

