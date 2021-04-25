Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

PDRDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of PDRDY opened at $42.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.08. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of $26.89 and a one year high of $42.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.91 and its 200-day moving average is $37.63.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

