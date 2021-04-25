Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LYG. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Investec downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.50.
Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.35 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $2.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.45.
About Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.
