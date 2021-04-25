Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LYG. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Investec downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.35 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $2.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,542,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,920 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,255,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,723 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,635,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,142,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,323,000. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

