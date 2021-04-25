United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Shares Gap Up to $9.70

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.70, but opened at $10.10. United Microelectronics shares last traded at $10.46, with a volume of 79,339 shares traded.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.99.
United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
United Microelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:UMC)
United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.
