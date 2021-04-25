Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) will post $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Fortinet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.75. Fortinet reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTNT. OTR Global upgraded shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $195.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.08.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $928,348.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,075,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $245,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,102 shares of company stock worth $11,979,732. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,220,000 after purchasing an additional 727,949 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,383,000 after acquiring an additional 912,854 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,918,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Fortinet by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,486,000 after acquiring an additional 138,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fortinet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 878,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,434,000 after acquiring an additional 292,871 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTNT opened at $201.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $99.84 and a 1-year high of $209.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.06.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

