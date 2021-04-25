Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) vs. SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Head to Head Analysis

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) and Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get SEACOR Marine alerts:

This table compares SEACOR Marine and Costamare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEACOR Marine -33.94% -12.64% -5.64% Costamare 3.80% 11.59% 5.34%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SEACOR Marine and Costamare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEACOR Marine 0 0 0 0 N/A Costamare 0 0 2 0 3.00

Costamare has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential downside of 17.70%. Given Costamare’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Costamare is more favorable than SEACOR Marine.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SEACOR Marine and Costamare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEACOR Marine $201.49 million 0.58 -$92.84 million N/A N/A Costamare $478.11 million 2.48 $99.00 million $0.91 10.68

Costamare has higher revenue and earnings than SEACOR Marine.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.0% of SEACOR Marine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of Costamare shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of SEACOR Marine shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

SEACOR Marine has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Costamare has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Costamare beats SEACOR Marine on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEACOR Marine

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 101 support and specialty vessels, of which 64 were owned or leased-in, 35 were joint-ventured, and 2 were managed on behalf of unaffiliated third-parties. Its offshore support vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; and assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; provide construction, well work-over, maintenance and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc. owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it had a fleet of 77 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 555,810 twenty foot equivalent units, including 1 vessel under construction and 4 second hand vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Receive News & Ratings for SEACOR Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEACOR Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.