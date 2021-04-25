Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHLX. Barclays cut Shell Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shell Midstream Partners has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Shares of SHLX opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.18. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 1,010.10% and a net margin of 104.82%. The business had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Shell Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,617,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,702,000 after buying an additional 93,676 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 128,614 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 479,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 128,186 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 186,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 3.9% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 159,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

