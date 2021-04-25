Zacks Investment Research Lowers AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AVITA Medical Inc. is a regenerative medicine company. It engages in developing and commercializing a technology platform which enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. AVITA Medical Inc., formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics Inc., is based in VALENCIA, Calif. “

RCEL has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on AVITA Medical in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of AVITA Medical in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.60.

AVITA Medical stock opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $440.80 million, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.23. AVITA Medical has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $34.90.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AVITA Medical will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AVITA Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,578,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,313,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in AVITA Medical by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 88,808 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in AVITA Medical in the fourth quarter worth $717,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AVITA Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. 15.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

