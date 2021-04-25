Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is a clinical-stage precision oncology company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers with high unmet need. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is based in Wilmington, United States. “

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

PRLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prelude Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.40.

NASDAQ:PRLD opened at $34.59 on Wednesday. Prelude Therapeutics has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $95.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.96.

In other news, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $33,186.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,486.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peggy Scherle sold 15,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $604,194.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,705.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,198 shares of company stock worth $1,409,631.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,881,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $396,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prelude Therapeutics (PRLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.