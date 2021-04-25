Noble Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK)

Noble Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

GNK has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Genco Shipping & Trading currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.70.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $14.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.76. The company has a market cap of $586.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. The business had revenue of $62.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.94%.

In other news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $151,129.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,942,319.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,690,957 shares of company stock valued at $49,356,720. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

