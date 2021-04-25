Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for TE Connectivity Ltd. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of TE Connectivity in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.41. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TEL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.31.

Shares of TEL opened at $134.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.18. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $66.61 and a fifty-two week high of $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.11, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

In related news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $8,974,437.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,219 shares in the company, valued at $15,996,727.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Norges Bank bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $732,174,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,392,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $391,666,000 after acquiring an additional 918,373 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 7,069,500.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 636,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,033,000 after acquiring an additional 636,255 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

