Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) – Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Cambridge Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.74. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.43 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATC opened at $84.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.98. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $86.91. The stock has a market cap of $591.04 million, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.51.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 16.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 36,550 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 8,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

