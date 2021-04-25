Seaport Global Securities Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of AutoNation in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the company will earn $2.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.84. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.31 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AN. Truist Securities increased their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.30.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $102.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $31.88 and a 52-week high of $102.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 45,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $3,682,165.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,741.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $254,961.90. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,322,523. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 7,502.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,304 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 698,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,720,000 after purchasing an additional 60,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,569,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 658,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,941,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 568,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,705,000 after buying an additional 19,446 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

