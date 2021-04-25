Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Issued By William Blair

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – William Blair increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $11.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.55). William Blair also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CRSP. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.82.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $126.55 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $46.84 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of -38.82 and a beta of 2.37.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

