Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Affirm Holdings is an emerging growth company. They are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. They believe they can reinvent the payment experience. Their platform is comprised of three core elements: a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. “

Get Affirm alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Affirm from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Affirm currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.11.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $74.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.70. Affirm has a 52 week low of $63.02 and a 52 week high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $204.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.23 million.

In other news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $985,281.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Del Castillo Sharda Caro sold 25,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $2,310,369.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,132.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,688 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,127,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Affirm (AFRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.