Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OKTA. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Okta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Okta from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $264.19.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $279.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.72 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.25. Okta has a twelve month low of $145.58 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Okta will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 6,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total value of $1,436,011.56. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total value of $886,944.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,601 shares of company stock worth $10,632,694. 12.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the third quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

