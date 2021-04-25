Grainger (LON:GRI) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Grainger (LON:GRI) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 315.83 ($4.13).

Grainger stock opened at GBX 279.60 ($3.65) on Wednesday. Grainger has a 12-month low of GBX 238.99 ($3.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 323.80 ($4.23). The company has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.70, a current ratio of 11.30 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 273.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 279.83.

In related news, insider Helen Gordon bought 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.58) per share, with a total value of £301.40 ($393.78).

About Grainger

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

