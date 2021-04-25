Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Equity Bancshares, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equity Bancshares in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Equity Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. Equity Bancshares had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EQBK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $30.61 on Friday. Equity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $30.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Equity Bancshares by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Equity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Equity Bancshares news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 8,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $236,782.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 13,807 shares of company stock valued at $392,333 in the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.