Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.36.

UMPQ opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.65. Umpqua has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $19.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.21.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Umpqua’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Umpqua will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.50%.

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $192,439.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,947.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $84,467.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,233,267.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,149 shares of company stock worth $314,154. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

