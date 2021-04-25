Manhattan Associates (MANH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Manhattan Associates to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Manhattan Associates to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $124.24 on Friday. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $55.89 and a twelve month high of $146.50. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.57 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.28 and its 200 day moving average is $111.22.

In related news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,083.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.43.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

