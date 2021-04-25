AtriCure (ATRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.96 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AtriCure to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AtriCure alerts:

ATRC stock opened at $69.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $72.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,787,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,736,586.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,941 shares of company stock worth $10,467,300. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.13.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.